Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold and silver prices Today on 31-03-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices Today on 31-03-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Prices Today:10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.68799.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.77800.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Sunday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.6879.9 per gm down by Rs.336.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6302.0 per gm down by Rs.308.0.The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -2.89% .whereas in the last month it has been -7.95%.

The cost of silver is Rs.77800.0 per kg

Gold Rate in Delhi

Gold Rate Today in Delhi is 68799.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 30-03-2024 was 69404.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 25-03-2024 was 67395.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 77800.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver price on 30-03-2024 was 77600.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 25-03-2024 was 77400.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Chennai

Gold Rate Today in Chennai is 68933.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 30-03-2024 was 68597.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 25-03-2024 was 67461.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 80800.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver price on 30-03-2024 was 80600.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 25-03-2024 was 80400.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Mumbai

Gold Rate Today in Mumbai is 68664.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 30-03-2024 was 69337.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 25-03-2024 was 67328.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 77800.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver price on 30-03-2024 was 77600.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 25-03-2024 was 77400.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Kolkata

Gold Rate Today in Kolkata is 69337.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 30-03-2024 was 68463.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 25-03-2024 was 67395.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 77800.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver price on 30-03-2024 was 77600.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 25-03-2024 was 77400.0/Kg.

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.67800.0 per 10 gm up by 0.182% at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.75044.0 per kg down by 0.005% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

