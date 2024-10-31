Gold and silver prices today on 31-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.81343.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.103200.0 in Delhi.

Livemint
Published31 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Gold and Silver price today
Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8134.3 per gm, up by Rs.710.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7458.3 per gm, up by Rs.650.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.41%, whereas in the last month it has been -3.61%. The cost of silver is Rs.103200.0 per kg, up by Rs.1000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 81343.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 30-10-2024 was 79963.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-10-2024 was 79633.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 103200.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 30-10-2024 was 101000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 25-10-2024 was 105000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 81191.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 30-10-2024 was 79811.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-10-2024 was 79481.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 111800.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 30-10-2024 was 109600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 25-10-2024 was 112600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 81197.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 30-10-2024 was 79817.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-10-2024 was 79487.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 102500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 30-10-2024 was 100300.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 25-10-2024 was 104300.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 81195.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 30-10-2024 was 79815.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-10-2024 was 79485.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 104000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 30-10-2024 was 101800.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 25-10-2024 was 105800.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.79588.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.186% at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.96979.0 per kg, down by 0.779% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, including input from respected jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency value variations between countries, current interest rates, and government regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Furthermore, global occurrences, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold and silver prices today on 31-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Most Active Stocks

Hindalco Industries share price

682.35
10:16 AM | 31 OCT 2024
-5.3 (-0.77%)

Tata Power share price

434.95
10:16 AM | 31 OCT 2024
7.8 (1.83%)

Bandhan Bank share price

181.85
10:16 AM | 31 OCT 2024
4.3 (2.42%)

Tata Steel share price

149.35
10:16 AM | 31 OCT 2024
0.4 (0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,947.15
10:06 AM | 31 OCT 2024
149.4 (5.34%)

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,352.35
10:06 AM | 31 OCT 2024
62.85 (4.87%)
More from 52 Week High

Five Star Business Finance share price

721.50
10:06 AM | 31 OCT 2024
-42.65 (-5.58%)

Oracle Financial Services Softwa share price

10,751.95
10:05 AM | 31 OCT 2024
-484.85 (-4.31%)

Tech Mahindra share price

1,619.95
10:05 AM | 31 OCT 2024
-64.85 (-3.85%)

Aditya Birla Capital share price

207.20
10:06 AM | 31 OCT 2024
-8.1 (-3.76%)
More from Top Losers

Cipla share price

1,525.00
10:06 AM | 31 OCT 2024
107.55 (7.59%)

Larsen & Toubro share price

3,627.00
10:06 AM | 31 OCT 2024
219.9 (6.45%)

Redington India share price

194.20
10:06 AM | 31 OCT 2024
11.4 (6.24%)

Jupiter Wagons share price

516.00
10:06 AM | 31 OCT 2024
29.3 (6.02%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    81,185.00710.00
    Chennai
    81,191.00710.00
    Delhi
    81,343.00710.00
    Kolkata
    81,195.00710.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.