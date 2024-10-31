Gold and silver prices today on 31-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.81343.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.103200.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8134.3 per gm, up by Rs.710.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7458.3 per gm, up by Rs.650.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.41%, whereas in the last month it has been -3.61%. The cost of silver is Rs.103200.0 per kg, up by Rs.1000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is ₹81343.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 30-10-2024 was ₹79963.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-10-2024 was ₹79633.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is ₹103200.0/Kg. Yesterday's Silver rate on 30-10-2024 was ₹101000.0/Kg, and last week's silver price on 25-10-2024 was ₹105000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is ₹81191.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 30-10-2024 was ₹79811.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-10-2024 was ₹79481.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is ₹111800.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 30-10-2024 was ₹109600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 25-10-2024 was ₹112600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is ₹81197.0/10 grams. Yesterday's Gold Price on 30-10-2024 was ₹79817.0/10 grams, and last week's gold price on 25-10-2024 was ₹79487.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is ₹102500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 30-10-2024 was ₹100300.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 25-10-2024 was ₹104300.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is ₹81195.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 30-10-2024 was ₹79815.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-10-2024 was ₹79485.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is ₹104000.0/Kg. Yesterday's Silver rate on 30-10-2024 was ₹101800.0/Kg, and last week's silver price on 25-10-2024 was ₹105800.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.79588.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.186% at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.96979.0 per kg, down by 0.779% at the time of publishing.