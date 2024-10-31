Hello User
Gold and silver prices today on 31-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices today on 31-10-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Prices Today: 10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.81343.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.103200.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8134.3 per gm, up by Rs.710.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7458.3 per gm, up by Rs.650.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.41%, whereas in the last month it has been -3.61%. The cost of silver is Rs.103200.0 per kg, up by Rs.1000.0 per kg.

Gold Price in Delhi

Gold Price Today in Delhi is 81343.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 30-10-2024 was 79963.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-10-2024 was 79633.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Delhi

Silver Price Today in Delhi is 103200.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 30-10-2024 was 101000.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 25-10-2024 was 105000.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Chennai

Gold Price Today in Chennai is 81191.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 30-10-2024 was 79811.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-10-2024 was 79481.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Chennai

Silver Price Today in Chennai is 111800.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 30-10-2024 was 109600.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 25-10-2024 was 112600.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Mumbai

Gold Price Today in Mumbai is 81197.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 30-10-2024 was 79817.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-10-2024 was 79487.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is 102500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 30-10-2024 was 100300.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 25-10-2024 was 104300.0/Kg.

Gold Price in Kolkata

Gold Price Today in Kolkata is 81195.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Price on 30-10-2024 was 79815.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold price on 25-10-2024 was 79485.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Kolkata

Silver Price Today in Kolkata is 104000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 30-10-2024 was 101800.0/Kg, and last week’s silver price on 25-10-2024 was 105800.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.79588.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.186% at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.96979.0 per kg, down by 0.779% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver prices are impacted by a range of elements, including input from respected jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency value variations between countries, current interest rates, and government regulations regarding the gold trade all contribute to these changes. Furthermore, global occurrences, such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

