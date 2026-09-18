Gold and silver prices volatile amid a decline in oil prices, stable dollar; experts highlight key levels to watch

Gold and silver prices were volatile in morning trade on the MCX on Friday, 18 September, as a decline in crude oil prices and a stable US dollar supported prices but lingering concerns over the US-Iran war kept investors cautious.

Nishant Kumar
Updated18 Sep 2026, 09:22 AM IST
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Gold and silver prices were volatile on Friday morning amid a decline in oil prices, stable dollar.
Gold and silver prices were volatile on Friday morning amid a decline in oil prices, stable dollar. (an AI-generated image for representational purposes)

Gold and silver prices were volatile in morning trade on the MCX on Friday, 18 September, as a decline in crude oil prices and a stable US dollar supported prices but lingering concerns over the US-Iran war kept investors cautious.

MCX gold October futures were 0.08% down at 1,52,861 per 10 grams, while MCX silver December futures were 0.49% up at 2,39,380 per kg around 9:10 AM.

International crude oil benchmark Brent Crude declined by 1% to trade below $104 per barrel, while the US dollar was flat, but set to end the week with a gain of over 1%, weighing on the yellow metal.

US gold futures for December delivery cooled by 0.10% to $4,380.95 per troy ounce.

Gold

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Silver

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After the US Federal Reserve lifted interest rates by 25 basis points on 16 September, the major trigger for gold prices remain upcoming macro data and the US-Iran conflict.

According to Axios, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he could take a major decision about the Iran war over whether to restart massive attacks in an effort to bring the conflict to a close.

"I have a big decision coming up. Do I want to go in and annihilate them [the Iranian regime] or do I not? It's a big decision. Anything could happen with me."

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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