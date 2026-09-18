Gold and silver prices volatile amid a decline in oil prices, stable dollar; experts highlight key levels to watch

Gold and silver prices were volatile in morning trade on the MCX on Friday, 18 September, as a decline in crude oil prices and a stable US dollar supported prices but lingering concerns over the US-Iran war kept investors cautious.

MCX gold October futures were 0.08% down at ₹1,52,861 per 10 grams, while MCX silver December futures were 0.49% up at ₹2,39,380 per kg around 9:10 AM.

International crude oil benchmark Brent Crude declined by 1% to trade below $104 per barrel, while the US dollar was flat, but set to end the week with a gain of over 1%, weighing on the yellow metal.

US gold futures for December delivery cooled by 0.10% to $4,380.95 per troy ounce.

After the US Federal Reserve lifted interest rates by 25 basis points on 16 September, the major trigger for gold prices remain upcoming macro data and the US-Iran conflict.

According to Axios, US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he could take a major decision about the Iran war over whether to restart massive attacks in an effort to bring the conflict to a close.

"I have a big decision coming up. Do I want to go in and annihilate them [the Iranian regime] or do I not? It's a big decision. Anything could happen with me."