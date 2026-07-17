Gold and silver prices volatile amid weak global cues, growing concerns over inflation, US Fed rate hike bets

Gold and silver prices volatile amid weak global cues, growing concerns over inflation, US Fed rate hike bets

Nishant Kumar
Updated17 Jul 2026, 09:14 AM IST
Gold and silver prices were volatile on the MCX on Friday morning.
Gold and silver prices were volatile on the MCX on Friday morning. (Agencies)

Gold and silver prices traded mixed, with volatility in morning trade on the MCX on Friday (17 July), amid weak global cues and tepid spot market demand.

MCX gold August futures were 0.26% up at 1,40,718 per 10 grams, while MCX silver September futures were 0.23% down at 2,15,512 per kg around 9:05 am.

In the previous session, the MCX gold August futures declined 1%, and the silver September futures contract plunged 2%.

The biggest challenge for gold and silver is the US-Iran tension, which has lifted crude oil prices and revived inflation fears, in turn driving fears of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve in the near future.

Gold

24K Per 10g
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Silver

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Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, but its price tends to fall when interest rates are high because investors turn to other safe-haven assets, such as bonds, since gold is a non-yielding asset.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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