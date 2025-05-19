Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Kolkata on May 19

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated19 May 2025, 07:55 AM IST
Gold and silver prices in your city, May 19: Eased trade tensions between China and the United States and global market conditions have cooled prices of safe haven assets such as gold and silver.

But according to experts, this only provides a window for the wider investor base to buy while the prices are more approachable. Financial advisor Deepak Aggarwal told Mint that the price correction is a “good buying opportunity” for customers to create exposure to gold in your portfolio; while Wealth Ladder founder S Sridharan went a step further and recommended gold ETFs, instead of the metal itself, to further cut down on making charges and storage cost.

In terms of returns, over the past year along, gold cost has jumped 30 per cent, returned 15 per cent CAGR since 2001; and since 1995, has beaten inflation by over 2-4 per cent, data shows.

Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Gold Rates in India — May 19

MCX gold price at 7.20 am on May 19 was at 92,480/10 gm, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at 95,297/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at 92,880/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 7.20 am on May 19. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at 85,140/10 gms. And, silver prices today are at 95,490/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here for how much gold and silver cost in your city today on May 19 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — May 19

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — May 19

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — May 19

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — May 19

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — May 19

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — May 19

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

