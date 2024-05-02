Gold and silver rate today on 02-05-2024: Check latest rates in your city
Gold And Silver Rate Today:10 gm of 24 carat gold was priced at Rs.73790.0 in Delhi, while 1 kg of silver was priced at Rs.82900.0 in Delhi.
Gold And Silver Rate Today: Gold prices witnessed a slight increase on Thursday. The rate for 24 carat gold is Rs.7379.0 per gram, up by Rs.144.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is Rs.6759.1 per gram, up by Rs.131.0.
