Gold and silver rate today on 02-05-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Rate Today: Gold prices witnessed a slight increase on Thursday. The rate for 24 carat gold is Rs.7379.0 per gram, up by Rs.144.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is Rs.6759.1 per gram, up by Rs.131.0.

The percentage change in the price of 24 carat gold over the last week has been 0.69%, while over the last month it has been -4.15%.

The price of silver is Rs.82900.0 per kilogram, down by Rs.500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Rate in Delhi: Gold Rate Today in Delhi is ₹73790.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 01-05-2024 was ₹73893.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold rate on 26-04-2024 was ₹74401.0/10 grams.

Silver Rate in Delhi: Silver Rate Today in Delhi is ₹82900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 01-05-2024 was ₹83900.0/Kg, and last week’s silver rate on 26-04-2024 was ₹82400.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹73072.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 01-05-2024 was ₹74399.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold rate on 26-04-2024 was ₹74401.0/10 grams.

Silver Rate in Chennai: Silver Rate Today in Chennai is ₹86400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 01-05-2024 was ₹87400.0/Kg, and last week’s silver rate on 26-04-2024 was ₹85900.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Mumbai: Gold Rate Today in Mumbai is ₹73933.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 01-05-2024 was ₹73748.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold rate on 26-04-2024 was ₹73968.0/10 grams.

Silver Rate in Mumbai: Silver Rate Today in Mumbai is ₹82900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 01-05-2024 was ₹83900.0/Kg, and last week’s silver rate on 26-04-2024 was ₹82400.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Kolkata: Gold Rate Today in Kolkata is ₹72857.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 01-05-2024 was ₹74255.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold rate on 26-04-2024 was ₹73464.0/10 grams.

Silver Rate in Kolkata: Silver Rate Today in Kolkata is ₹82900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 01-05-2024 was ₹83900.0/Kg, and last week’s silver rate on 26-04-2024 was ₹82400.0/Kg.

The gold October 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.71529.0 per 10 grams, up by 0.565% at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.81375.0 per kilogram, up by 0.182% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver rate are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations related to the gold market all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!