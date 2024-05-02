Active Stocks
Gold and silver rate today on 02-05-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Rate Today:10 gm of 24 carat gold was priced at Rs.73790.0 in Delhi, while 1 kg of silver was priced at Rs.82900.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Rate Today: Gold prices witnessed a slight increase on Thursday. The rate for 24 carat gold is Rs.7379.0 per gram, up by Rs.144.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is Rs.6759.1 per gram, up by Rs.131.0.

The percentage change in the price of 24 carat gold over the last week has been 0.69%, while over the last month it has been -4.15%.

The price of silver is Rs.82900.0 per kilogram, down by Rs.500.0 per kilogram.

Gold Rate in Delhi: Gold Rate Today in Delhi is 73790.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 01-05-2024 was 73893.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold rate on 26-04-2024 was 74401.0/10 grams.

Silver Rate in Delhi: Silver Rate Today in Delhi is 82900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 01-05-2024 was 83900.0/Kg, and last week’s silver rate on 26-04-2024 was 82400.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Chennai: Gold Rate Today in Chennai is 73072.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 01-05-2024 was 74399.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold rate on 26-04-2024 was 74401.0/10 grams.

Silver Rate in Chennai: Silver Rate Today in Chennai is 86400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 01-05-2024 was 87400.0/Kg, and last week’s silver rate on 26-04-2024 was 85900.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Mumbai: Gold Rate Today in Mumbai is 73933.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 01-05-2024 was 73748.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold rate on 26-04-2024 was 73968.0/10 grams.

Silver Rate in Mumbai: Silver Rate Today in Mumbai is 82900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 01-05-2024 was 83900.0/Kg, and last week’s silver rate on 26-04-2024 was 82400.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Kolkata: Gold Rate Today in Kolkata is 72857.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 01-05-2024 was 74255.0/10 grams, and last week’s gold rate on 26-04-2024 was 73464.0/10 grams.

Silver Rate in Kolkata: Silver Rate Today in Kolkata is 82900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 01-05-2024 was 83900.0/Kg, and last week’s silver rate on 26-04-2024 was 82400.0/Kg.

The gold October 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.71529.0 per 10 grams, up by 0.565% at the time of publishing.

The silver July 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.81375.0 per kilogram, up by 0.182% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver rate are influenced by various factors, including input from reputable jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency values, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations related to the gold market all contribute to these changes. Additionally, global events such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold prices in the Indian market.

Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint.
Published: 02 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST
