Gold and silver rate today on 04-05-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Rate Today:10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.73256.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.83500.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price todayPremium
Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Rate Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Saturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7325.6 per gm down by Rs.425.0. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6710.2 per gm down by Rs.390.0.
The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.24%. whereas in the last month it has been -2.14%.

The cost of silver is Rs.83500.0 per kg down by Rs.100.0 per kg.

Gold Rate in Delhi

Gold Rate Today in Delhi is 73256.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 03-05-2024 was 73790.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 28-04-2024 was 73969.0/10 grams.

Silver Rate in Delhi

Silver Rate Today in Delhi is 83500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 03-05-2024 was 82900.0/Kg. and last week’s silver rate on 28-04-2024 was 84500.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Chennai

Gold Rate Today in Chennai is 73113.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 03-05-2024 was 73072.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 28-04-2024 was 73897.0/10 grams.

Silver Rate in Chennai

Silver Rate Today in Chennai is 87000.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 03-05-2024 was 86400.0/Kg. and last week’s silver rate on 28-04-2024 was 88000.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Mumbai

Gold Rate Today in Mumbai is 72757.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 03-05-2024 was 73933.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 28-04-2024 was 73897.0/10 grams.

Silver Rate in Mumbai

Silver Rate Today in Mumbai is 83500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 03-05-2024 was 82900.0/Kg. and last week’s silver rate on 28-04-2024 was 84500.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Kolkata

Gold Rate Today in Kolkata is 72330.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 03-05-2024 was 72857.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 28-04-2024 was 74477.0/10 grams.

Silver Rate in Kolkata

Silver Rate Today in Kolkata is 83500.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 03-05-2024 was 82900.0/Kg. and last week’s silver rate on 28-04-2024 was 84500.0/Kg.

The gold August 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.70836.0 per 10 gm up by 0.129% at the time of publishing.

The silver September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.82466.0 per kg down by 0.001% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver rate are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

Published: 04 May 2024, 10:15 AM IST
