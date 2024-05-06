Gold and silver rate today on 06-05-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold And Silver Rate Today: Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Monday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7254.4 per gm down by Rs.640.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6645.0 per gm down by Rs.587.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.87% .whereas in the last month it has been -2.51%.

The cost of silver is Rs.82900.0 per kg down by Rs.600.0 per kg.

Gold Rate in Delhi - Gold Rate Today in Delhi is ₹72544.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 05-05-2024 was ₹73256.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 30-04-2024 was ₹73893.0/10 grams.

Silver Rate in Delhi - Silver Rate Today in Delhi is ₹82900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 05-05-2024 was ₹83500.0/Kg. and last week’s silver rate on 30-04-2024 was ₹83900.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Chennai - Gold Rate Today in Chennai is ₹72828.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 05-05-2024 was ₹73113.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 30-04-2024 was ₹74399.0/10 grams.

Silver Rate in Chennai - Silver Rate Today in Chennai is ₹86400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 05-05-2024 was ₹87000.0/Kg. and last week’s silver rate on 30-04-2024 was ₹87400.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Mumbai - Gold Rate Today in Mumbai is ₹73042.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 05-05-2024 was ₹72757.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 30-04-2024 was ₹73748.0/10 grams.

Silver Rate in Mumbai - Silver Rate Today in Mumbai is ₹82900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 05-05-2024 was ₹83500.0/Kg. and last week’s silver rate on 30-04-2024 was ₹83900.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Kolkata - Gold Rate Today in Kolkata is ₹73540.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 05-05-2024 was ₹72330.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 30-04-2024 was ₹74255.0/10 grams.

Silver Rate in Kolkata - Silver Rate Today in Kolkata is ₹82900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 05-05-2024 was ₹83500.0/Kg. and last week’s silver rate on 30-04-2024 was ₹83900.0/Kg.

The gold August 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.71064.0 per 10 gm up by 0.451% at the time of publishing.

The silver September 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.83337.0 per kg up by 1.055% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver rate are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

