Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold and silver rate today on 29-04-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver rate today on 29-04-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Livemint

Gold And Silver Rate Today:10 gm of 24 carat gold was at Rs.74114.0 in Delhi whereas 1 kg of silver was Rs.83900.0 in Delhi.

Gold and Silver price today

Gold And Silver Rate Today: Gold prices saw a slight increase on Monday.The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7411.4 per gm up by Rs.145.0.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6788.8 per gm up by Rs.132.0.

The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.88% .whereas in the last month it has been -7.71%.

The cost of silver is Rs.83900.0 per kg down by Rs.600.0 per kg.

Gold Rate in Delhi

Gold Rate Today in Delhi is 74114.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 28-04-2024 was 74549.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 23-04-2024 was 75207.0/10 grams.

Silver Rate in Delhi

Silver Rate Today in Delhi is 83900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 28-04-2024 was 84500.0/Kg. and last week’s silver rate on 23-04-2024 was 85400.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Chennai

Gold Rate Today in Chennai is 74114.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 28-04-2024 was 73897.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 23-04-2024 was 74187.0/10 grams.

Silver Rate in Chennai

Silver Rate Today in Chennai is 87400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 28-04-2024 was 88000.0/Kg. and last week’s silver rate on 23-04-2024 was 88900.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Mumbai

Gold Rate Today in Mumbai is 74694.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 28-04-2024 was 73607.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 23-04-2024 was 74624.0/10 grams.

Silver Rate in Mumbai

Silver Rate Today in Mumbai is 83900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 28-04-2024 was 84500.0/Kg. and last week’s silver rate on 23-04-2024 was 85400.0/Kg.

Gold Rate in Kolkata

Gold Rate Today in Kolkata is 74766.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 28-04-2024 was 74332.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 23-04-2024 was 75280.0/10 grams.

Silver Rate in Kolkata

Silver Rate Today in Kolkata is 83900.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver rate on 28-04-2024 was 84500.0/Kg. and last week’s silver rate on 23-04-2024 was 85400.0/Kg.

The gold April 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.70899.0 per 10 gm up by 1.012% at the time of publishing.

The silver May 2024 MCX futures were trading at Rs.80850.0 per kg down by 0.016% at the time of publishing.

Fluctuations in Gold and Silver rate are impacted by a range of elements, among them the input from respected jewelers. Elements such as the worldwide desire for gold, variations in currency values between countries, current interest rates, and government rules regarding the gold trade all play a role in these changes. Furthermore, worldwide occurrences such as the state of the global economy and the potency of the US dollar against other currencies also exert influence on gold prices in the Indian market.

