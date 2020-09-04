Gold bonds close today for subscription. Key things to know before you invest

The sixth tranche of sovereign gold bonds of this fiscal, which opened for subscription on Monday, closes today. The issue price has been fixed at ₹5,117 per gram and investors applying online and making payment online get a discount of ₹50 per gram. Minimum permissible investment is 1 gram of gold.

Gold prices in India have been very volatile in recent weeks and is currently trading at around ₹51,000 per 10 gram levels in futures market. Last month, prices had hit record highs of ₹56,200.

Experts say that sovereign gold bond is an effective way to invest in non-physical gold, if a buyer holds on till maturity. The investor does not have to worry about the storage of gold if held in demat form and there is no GST levy, unlike in physical gold.

Also, gold bonds offer an annual interest rate of 2.50% to investors. Capital gains, if any, at maturity is tax-free. This is an exclusive benefit available on gold bonds.

The issuance date of this latest tranche of gold bonds will be September 08, 2020.

Gold bonds have a maturity period of eight years with an exit option after fifth year. The redemption price is based on the then prevailing price of gold - simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity of previous 3 business days from the date of repayment, published by the India Bullion and Jewelers Association Limited.

Bonds are tradable on stock exchanges within a fortnight of the issuance, subject to liquidity. Analysts say that investing in gold bonds is a good idea if you plan to hold gold till the bonds’ maturity.

Gold bonds can be can be used as collateral for loans.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via