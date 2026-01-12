Gold breaks through $4,600 on Fed concerns, haven boost
Summary
Gold prices climbed to a record high, breaking above $4,600 a troy ounce as a criminal probe into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell revived concerns over the central bank’s independence, while protests in Iran boosted demand for safe-haven assets.
