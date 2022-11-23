Gold cautious ahead of Fed minutes. Where is the yellow metal headed?

Ravindra V.Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research Kotak Securities said, "Gold has been trading steady since it fell by 0.86% at the start of the week.US Dollar Index (DXY)is trading slightly lower after a 0.57% drop in the previous session. DXY recovered to trade as high as 107.47 but didn’t sustain as 107.50 is good support turned resistance. Gold and US Dollar are driven by hopes of a smaller rate hike by the Fed in its upcoming meetings. Focus will now shift to flash PMI numbers from US along with the FOMC meeting minutes. Weaker PMI print and a dovish language in FOMC minutes might be supportive for gold. On the price front if the price sustains below $1740-$1735 zone on a closing basis the correction might deepen towards $1706 or else recovery can be seen till $1762/oz."