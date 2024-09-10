Markets
Central banks are betting big on gold. Here's how to profit from the trend
Vijay L Bhambwani 6 min read 10 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- Central banks, particularly in Eastern Europe and Asia, are aggressively purchasing gold, creating a defensive buffer for their economies against currency instability.
- As pro-cyclicality approaches, market volatility will intensify, and gold will become a crucial safe haven.
There’s an old European saying: "He who owns the bank, makes the rules. But he who owns the gold, owns the bank!" This adage underscores gold's enduring role in the global financial system. As my high school economics teacher often said, finance is the lifeblood of commerce—and commerce brings people together.
