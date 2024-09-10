Central banks are betting big on gold. Here's how to profit from the trend

When you invest in ETFs (exchange-traded funds), gold mutual funds, or electronic gold, what you receive is an electronic receipt in your demat account, stating that your gold is stored safely in a vault. However, the fund managing the ETF or scheme charges a small annual fee, covering the fund manager’s salary and the operational expenses of running the fund. Additionally, the custodian of the physical gold in the vault charges a fee as well. These silent partners, while contributing no capital to your investment, take a portion of your profits. Over time, these seemingly small charges can add up to a significant amount.