Gold climbs 1% to two-week high on increased Fed rate cut expectations; silver rises 2%
At 10:04 a.m. ET (1404 GMT), spot gold climbed 1% to $2,351.55 per ounce, marking its peak since June 7. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures advanced 0.8% to $2,365.50.
Gold prices surged over 1 per cent, reaching their highest level in two weeks, on T. This increase was fueled by recent U.S. economic data indicating a slowdown in the world's largest economy, which heightened expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later this year.
