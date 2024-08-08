Gold climbs over 1% on demand, hopes for Fed rate cuts; silver up 1.8%

Spot gold rose 1.3% to $2,413.19 per ounce by 1338 GMT, poised to break a five-session losing streak. U.S. gold futures also gained 0.8%, reaching $2,452.20.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published8 Aug 2024, 10:04 PM IST
Gold price today: Spot gold rose 1.3% to $2,413.19 per ounce by 1338 GMT, poised to break a five-session losing streak.
Gold price today: Spot gold rose 1.3% to $2,413.19 per ounce by 1338 GMT, poised to break a five-session losing streak.

Gold prices climbed over 1% on Thursday, driven by strong safe-haven demand and increasing anticipation of a significant interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in September.

Spot gold rose 1.3% to $2,413.19 per ounce by 1338 GMT, poised to break a five-session losing streak. U.S. gold futures also gained 0.8%, reaching $2,452.20.

Gold prices remained slightly positive near 69,000, with short-term support around 68,500, aided by Comex gold holding steady at $2,380. Weekly jobless claims data, which came in lower at 241k versus 249k, might exert slight pressure on gold prices. Although a September rate cut by the Fed appears likely, upcoming U.S. CPI data for July and the Nonfarm Payrolls report in early September will be crucial in confirming the certainty of the rate cuts. Gold traders should closely monitor these developments to gauge the future direction of prices,” said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

Also Read | Gold rate today under pressure. Five reasons to buy yellow metal today

What's weighing on gold prices?

On the geopolitical front, the recent killing of senior members of the militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah last week has heightened the likelihood of retaliatory strikes by Iran against Israel.

Bullion is often viewed as a safeguard against geopolitical and economic uncertainties and typically performs well in a low-interest-rate environment.

Brokerages such as J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo have predicted a 50-basis-point interest rate cut by the Fed in September following last week's U.S. jobs data.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the market now estimates a 72% probability of a 50-basis-point cut in September, up from 70% on Monday, with an additional cut expected in December.

Also Read | Oil rebounds 3% from multi-month low on US crude stock draw; Brent nears $79/bbl

U.S. data revealed that initial jobless claims last week were 233,000, lower than the 240,000 economists had predicted and a decrease from the previous week's 250,000. This helped alleviate concerns about a potential slowdown in the world's largest economy.

Meanwhile, spot silver increased by 1.8% to $27.09 per ounce, platinum rose 0.8% to $926.90, and palladium climbed 2.6% to $906.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 10:04 PM IST
HomeMarketsCommoditiesGold climbs over 1% on demand, hopes for Fed rate cuts; silver up 1.8%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

150.50
03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-3.35 (-2.18%)

Bharat Electronics

298.30
03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-1.95 (-0.65%)

Tata Power

418.00
03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-12.25 (-2.85%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

338.25
03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-5.45 (-1.59%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Honasa Consumer

496.35
03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
40.4 (8.86%)

Triveni Turbines

690.10
03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
52.05 (8.16%)

Route Mobile

1,623.00
03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
121.05 (8.06%)

Kfin Technologies

900.35
03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
56.65 (6.71%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,389.00100.00
    Chennai
    69,975.00-1,282.00
    Delhi
    70,940.00236.00
    Kolkata
    70,871.0029.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue