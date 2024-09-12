Gold climbs to all-time high on Fed rate cut expectations; silver up 2.3%

As of 9:46 a.m. ET (1346 GMT), spot gold had risen 1.6 per cent to $2,551.19 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures climbed 1.4 per cent to $2,578.90.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published12 Sep 2024, 08:29 PM IST
Gold price today: Spot gold had risen 1.6 per cent to $2,551.19 per ounce.
Gold price today: Spot gold had risen 1.6 per cent to $2,551.19 per ounce.

Gold prices surged over 1 per cent to reach an all-time high on Thursday, driven by growing expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week following U.S. data indicating a slowing economy.

As of 9:46 a.m. ET (1346 GMT), spot gold had risen 1.6 per cent to $2,551.19 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures climbed 1.4 per cent to $2,578.90.

“Gold found support near $2,510 in Comex and 71,900 in MCX today, with the dollar index remaining stable and interest rate cut expectations keeping buying interest at lower levels. This will likely keep prices range-bound until the policy announcement and subsequent projections. Gold prices are expected to hold support in the 71,750- 71,500 range, while resistance is seen in the 72,200- 72,350 zone. In Comex, gold faces resistance near the $2,525-$2,530 level,” Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

Also Read | Gold rate today: Gold price trades lacklustre after US inflation prints

What's behind the rally?

The U.S. Labor Department reported that initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose by 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted total of 230,000.

In August, U.S. producer prices increased slightly more than anticipated due to higher service costs, though the overall trend aligns with easing inflation.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are factoring in an 87 per cent probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the Federal Reserve's September 17-18 meeting, with a 13 per cent chance of a 50-basis-point reduction.

Gold, which yields no interest, tends to be a favored investment in environments with lower interest rates.

Also Read | Gold and silver prices today on 12-09-2024: Check latest rates in your city

Palladium rose 2.7 per cent to $1,035.69 per ounce, reaching its highest level in over two months. Traders attributed the increase to a short-covering rally, following comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday suggesting Moscow might limit exports of uranium, titanium, and nickel in response to Western actions.

Meanwhile, spot silver climbed 2.3 per cent to $29.35, and platinum advanced 1.8 per cent to $968.48.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 08:29 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold climbs to all-time high on Fed rate cut expectations; silver up 2.3%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

151.75
03:59 PM | 12 SEP 2024
3.6 (2.43%)

Bharat Electronics

291.65
03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
3.6 (1.25%)

Indus Towers

433.20
03:55 PM | 12 SEP 2024
5.1 (1.19%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

343.55
03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
3.25 (0.96%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Engineers India

227.05
03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
17.45 (8.33%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,788.10
03:41 PM | 12 SEP 2024
174.75 (6.69%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

4,298.70
03:47 PM | 12 SEP 2024
266.55 (6.61%)

FDC

612.40
03:48 PM | 12 SEP 2024
35.1 (6.08%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,200.00380.00
    Chennai
    72,220.00400.00
    Delhi
    72,890.00-1,030.00
    Kolkata
    74,510.001,440.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue