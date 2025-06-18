Mint Impact: India plugs the loophole that allowed gold importers to evade duty
Summary
Imports of gold compounds soared 9.25 times over a year earlier and 2.84 times quarter-on-quarter to 69,879kg in the January-March period.
India has placed gold compounds and 12 other items in the restricted trade category to curb evasion of import duty.
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story