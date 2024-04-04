Gold consolidates at all-time high on US Fed rate cut hopes, silver near 3-year high mark
Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $2,291.88 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $2,304.09 earlier in the day. US gold futures declined 0.3 per cent to $2,308.30
Gold prices took a breather and consolidated on Thursday, April 4, after hitting its all-time high mark above $2,300 per ounce earlier in the session on expectations for lower interest rates by the US Federal Reserve this year, as investors await more clarity on the timing of the cuts amid the dovish stance.
