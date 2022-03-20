Gold continues to be in discount in India despite sharp price fall

Gold continues to be in discount in India despite sharp price fall1 min read . 08:55 PM IST
- Gold rates have fallen sharply on optimism over the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. Fed signalling aggressive rate hikes has also hurt bullion
Dealers continued to offer discounts over official domestic prices in India though the discounts moderated. Dealers offered discounts of up to $45 an ounce over official domestic prices, versus last week's $77 discounts, Reuters reported. Gold prices in India include 10.75% import duty and 3% GST.
On Friday, gold futures on MCX settled 0.33% lower at ₹51475 per 10 gram while silver at ₹67950 per kg. Indian gold prices jumped to ₹55,558 per 10 grams earlier this month, not far from the all-time high of ₹56,191 hit in August 2020.
Though bullion rates have come off highs, volatility dimmed retail appetite for physical gold in India this week, the report said.
In international markets, US gold futures settled down 0.7% to $1,929.30 on Friday, down about 3% so far this week as optimism over the peace talks lifted sentiment in wider financial markets, denting demand for safe-haven assets.
Earlier this week, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point and forecast an aggressive plan to push borrowing costs to restrictive levels next year. Higher interest rates tend to raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.
“Russia-Ukraine fighting has entered 4th week and western countries have continued to put pressure on Russia. On other hand, talks between Russia and Ukraine have continued and while both sides have shown some signs of compromise, there has been no major breakthrough," Kotak Securities said in a note.
Trend in US dollar, bond yields and equities may continue to affect commodities, say analysts. Focus will be on development relating to Russia-Ukraine and China’s virus spread and economic health, they added. (With Agency Inputs)
