Gold continues to be the preferred asset class for 2021, says report

Since the start of the year, investor sentiment has improved with market participants betting on riskier assets such as equities. Improved sentiment was led by rising optimism which came in the wake of vaccine development and faster-than-expected economic recovery in global markets. All these factors kept gold prices under pressure through most of 2021 so far, making it the biggest underperformer for the first five months of the calendar year.

