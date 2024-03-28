Gold continues to shine bright on strong demand, up 8% since November 2022
The upcoming release of the U.S. core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index report, scheduled for Friday, holds significance for investors as it provides insights into the Federal Reserve's policy direction.
Gold prices continued to surge on Thursday, poised to achieve their most substantial monthly increase in over a year. This surge was fueled by robust safe-haven demand, anticipation of U.S. interest rate cuts, and increased central bank purchases.
