Gold continues to shine for seventh session straight on geopolitical tensions; silver surges to three-year high
At 11:54 a.m. ET (1554 GMT), spot gold retreated slightly by 0.1% to $2,326.19 per ounce after reaching an all-time peak of $2,353.79 earlier in the day. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures remained stable at $2,344.80.
Gold prices surged to a record high for the seventh consecutive session, driven by both central bank acquisitions and geopolitical tensions, on Monday. Despite robust economic indicators, the appeal of bullion remained strong.
