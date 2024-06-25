Gold declines as dollar, treasury yields rise; silver plunges 1.4%
As of 10:17 a.m. ET (1417 GMT), spot gold was down 0.4% to $2,323.60 per ounce. Concurrently, U.S. gold futures dropped 0.4% to $2,335.80.
Gold prices declined on Tuesday, influenced by a rise in the dollar and Treasury yields as investors awaited U.S. inflation data later in the week. This data is crucial as it could offer insights into the Federal Reserve's potential timing for interest rate adjustments this year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started