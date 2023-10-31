Gold demand 8% ahead of 5-year average in July-Sept, falls short of year-ago mark on high prices
Jewellery consumption softened in July-September, down 2 per cent year-on-year amid continued gold price strength, while central banks have bought a net 800t of gold so far this year.
The global gold demand between July-September 2023 was 8 per cent ahead of its five-year average, but 6 per cent weaker year-on-year (YoY) at 1,147t, according to data by the World Gold Council. The net central bank buying of 337t was the third strongest quarter, although failed to match the exceptional 459t from Q3’22. Yet, the demand from central banks year-to-date (YTD) is 14 per cent ahead of the same period last year at a record 800t.
