Gold demand 8% ahead of 5-year average in July-Sept, falls short of year-ago mark on high prices

Jewellery consumption softened in July-September, down 2 per cent year-on-year amid continued gold price strength, while central banks have bought a net 800t of gold so far this year.

Gold demand (excluding OTC) in Q3 was 8 per cent ahead of its five-year average

The global gold demand between July-September 2023 was 8 per cent ahead of its five-year average, but 6 per cent weaker year-on-year (YoY) at 1,147t, according to data by the World Gold Council. The net central bank buying of 337t was the third strongest quarter, although failed to match the exceptional 459t from Q3’22. Yet, the demand from central banks year-to-date (YTD) is 14 per cent ahead of the same period last year at a record 800t.

The total jewellery consumption softened slightly, down 2 per cent YoY at 516t amid continued gold price strength. Jewellery fabrication was marginally more resilient, down 1 per cent to 578t due to the inventory build-up, according to the Council.

‘’We believe the global macros are turning extremely conducive for a gold bull run as the FED is close to the peak of its hiking cycle, the dollar index rally is fading and the world economy is slowing down. As the macros evolve, we believe gold will rally by about 20 per cent by the same time next year,'' said Amit Goel, Co-Founder, and Chief Global Strategist, of Pace 360

‘’However, as of now, there is a war premium built into gold thanks to its safe haven status. Hence, the near-term trajectory of gold will depend on whether the conducive macros evolve further or whether the war premium fades faster. In a nutshell, we expect gold prices to be in a range between 60k-62k till Diwali,'' added Goel.

Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 10:30 PM IST
