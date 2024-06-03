Gold demand in India expected to be 700-800 tonnes in 2024: WGC India CEO Jain
Summary
- If there's too much price volatility, then the demand for gold could be in the lower spectrum of about 700 tonnes, but if there is more consistency in prices, we foresee the demand to touch around 800 tonnes, Jain said
NEW DELHI : Gold remains a favoured hedge, with demand not shrinking despite prices shooting up. The demand for gold in India in 2024 is likely to be similar to last year, Sachin Jain, the chief executive (India), World Gold Council (WGC), said in an interview.