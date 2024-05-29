Gold dips on strong US Dollar, Treasury yields; silver at $31.98
By 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), spot gold had decreased by 0.7 per cent to $2,345.62 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures fell by 0.4 per cent to $2,346.10.
Gold prices slumped on Wednesday due to a stronger dollar, rising bond yields, and hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official, which dampened market sentiment ahead of the U.S. inflation data release.
