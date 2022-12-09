Gold discounts in India go up as prices remain near 9-month highs2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 05:27 PM IST
As gold prices rose to multi-month highs this week in India, dealers offered higher discounts amid sluggish demand despite the marriage season, Reuters reported. Dealers in India offered discount of of up to $20 an ounce over official domestic prices, versus last week's $18 discounts, according to the report. Gold rates this week rose to 9-month of ₹54,348 per 10 gram. Today, on MCX, futures were today 0.2% higher at ₹54,156 per 10 gram.