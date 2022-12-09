Gold discounts in India go up as prices remain near 9-month highs

“The major factor supporting gold is the expectation of a lower rate hike pace by the Fed. However, the Fed has indicated that the rate hike might go on for longer than previously expected. The US PPI for November will give further cues on the inflation situation in the US. PPI data will be followed by CPI and the last FOMC meeting for 2022 in the coming week. On the price front COMEX gold has registered a double top near $1825/oz. So, until the said resistance hold, we expect a range bound move in gold between $1773/oz to $1820/oz," said Ravindra Rao, Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}