Gold drifts lower on firmer dollar, Fed rate outlook. Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 12:07 PM IST
- Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, but higher interest rates dim the non-yielding asset's appeal
Gold prices in domestic and international markets edged lower on Wednesday as traders assessed chances of the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates just once more in May before pausing. Markets are pricing an 86 per cent chance the Fed raises rates by 25 basis points at the May meeting, and are winding back expectations of cuts later in the year – moves that have put the brakes on US dollar selling.
