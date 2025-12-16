Gold edges higher on US rate outlook; silver dips but stays near record high

Dec 16 - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, supported by expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut in January, as investors awaited key jobs data due later in the day, while silver hovered near record highs hit last week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $4,304.92 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT. U.S. gold futures were steady at $4,333.20 an ounce.
* Gold has gained more than 64% this year, shattering multiple records and making it one of the best-performing assets of 2025.
* The U.S. dollar sagged to near a two-month low at the start of the Asian trading session on Tuesday. * The U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a 25-basis-point rate cut last week in a divided vote but indicated a likely pause in further reductions amid persistent inflation and an uncertain labour outlook. * Investors are currently pricing in a 76% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut in January with some traders expecting two cuts as per CME's FedWatch tool, with this week's non-farm payrolls report expected to provide further clues on the Fed's policy path. * The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday releases its long-awaited combined employment reports for October and November, but a number of key details will be missing after the government shutdown prevented data collection, including October's unemployment rate, resulting in the first-ever gap in that critical data series. * Meanwhile, Fed Governor Stephen Miran said on Monday that current above-target inflation did not reflect underlying supply and demand dynamics that are generating price increases much closer to the central bank's 2% target, asserting that "prices are now once again stable."
* Non-yielding gold tends to benefit in a low-interest-rate environment.
* Spot silver fell 0.5% to $63.60 per ounce. It hit a record high of $64.65 on Friday before closing sharply lower.
* Silver has gained 121% since the beginning of the year on tightening inventories, strong industrial demand and its inclusion on the U.S. critical minerals list.
* Spot platinum added 0.8% to $1,797.0, while palladium lost 0.3% to $1,561.94 per ounce.
This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.