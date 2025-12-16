Gold edges higher on US rate outlook; silver dips but stays near record high

* The U.S. dollar sagged to near a two-month low at the start of the Asian trading session on Tuesday. * The U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a 25-basis-point rate cut last week in a divided vote but indicated a likely pause in further reductions amid persistent inflation and an uncertain labour outlook. * Investors are currently pricing in a 76% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut in January with some traders expecting two cuts as per CME's FedWatch tool, with this week's non-farm payrolls report expected to provide further clues on the Fed's policy path. * The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday releases its long-awaited combined employment reports for October and November, but a number of key details will be missing after the government shutdown prevented data collection, including October's unemployment rate, resulting in the first-ever gap in that critical data series. * Meanwhile, Fed Governor Stephen Miran said on Monday that current above-target inflation did not reflect underlying supply and demand dynamics that are generating price increases much closer to the central bank's 2% target, asserting that "prices are now once again stable."