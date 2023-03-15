Gold edges lower in successive trades. Should you buy?3 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 02:18 PM IST
- ‘Chinese data released earlier today showed a rebound in retail sales, which might prompt some weakness in the greenback and aid gold prices,’ said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP – Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities Ltd
On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), Gold April Futures quoted at ₹57,149 per 10 grams at 1:49 pm and were down by 0.58 per cent from Tuesday's closing price of ₹57,483. Likewise, Silver May Futures traded lower at ₹66,305 per kg on MCX.
