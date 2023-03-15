Gold edges lower in successive trades. Should you buy?

Rao added, "Focus is now shifting towards Fed and next week's FOMC meetings. After the recent data, investors are expecting 25 bps hike in March FOMC meeting, and fed funds to be around 4.23 per cent by year year-end. Chinese data released earlier today showed a rebound in retail sales, which might prompt some weakness in the greenback and aid gold prices. US Retail sales to be released later today is also going to be crucial."

