Gold ETFs continue to receive net inflow of 360 crore in June

Gold ETFs received a net inflow of ₹360 crore, a surge of 25% over the net inflows of ₹288 crore in the month of May. Despite the fact that gold has delivered negative return this year, the net inflows have been positive in every month so far. Domestic gold prices have corrected around 4% this year so far. However, it is lower than the inflows we saw last year. Last year in June, gold ETFs saw a net inflow of ₹494 crore.

Experts believe that investors have recognized the need to invest in gold as an asset class to provide diversification to the portfolio. The net inflow in June were better than the previous month despite the fact that higher number of investors redeemed units as the price of the yellow metal surged in the month of June.

"Gold ETFs continue to receive good net inflows from investors. Investors are steadily acknowledging the need for adding gold as a diversifier in their portfolios. This is evident from the folio number data in Gold ETF which surged by almost 10% in June to 18.32 lakhs from 16.68 lakhs in May," said Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director, Manager Research, Morningstar India.

“In June, the category received a net inflow of ₹359.66 crores, which was higher than ₹287.86 crores in May. The redemption amount was higher in June compared to May signifying that few investors would have chosen to book profit given gold prices continue to tread at elevated levels. However, at the same time, the amount mobilised too shot up sharply in June as against May. This along with the increase in folio numbers indicate that gold as an asset class has been attracting a greater number of investors," added Srivastava.

Also, some experts feel that the increased inflows could be because of the rebalancing done by some investors as they are booking profits in equities.

"As the market is too high, investors sort to portfolio rebalancing to safeguard their capital against market volatility. In an all-time high market and the prevailing overall uncertainty, investors are wary and want to safeguard the immediate future. Also investible surplus is seeing a crunch due to Covid second wave and the slowdown of economy," Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder, LXME

