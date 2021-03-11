Gold ETFs continue to see net inflows despite correction in gold prices

“Gold functions as a strategic asset in an investor’s portfolio, given its ability to act as an effective diversifier, and alleviate losses during tough market conditions and economic downturns. This is where it draws it’s safe-haven appeal...Now with gold prices coming-off its all-time highs touched in August last year has provided a good buying opportunity to investors, which resulted in net inflow for the category in February," said Himanshu Srivastava, associate director – manager research, Morningstar India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}