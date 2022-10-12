Gold ETFs see inflow of 330 cr in Sep after two months of outflows

Gold ETFs see inflow of ₹330 cr in Sep after two months of outflows1 min read . 05:41 PM IST
MUMBAI: Domestic gold ETFs witnessed inflows of ₹330.24 crore in September after two months of outflows totaling ₹495 crore. In the past three months to date the yellow metal corrected 7% from $1802 an ounce (31.10 gms) to $1677.
Harsih Galipelli, director of commodity trading firm Ila Commodities , anticipates a 4-5% bounce given the risk-off sentiment amid rising inflation and falling global growth.
“I am bullish in the medium term, in the short run a bounce could be seen of 4-5%," Galipelli said. “Gold doubles up as a hedge against inflation and a safe haven in times of financial uncertainty. We are seeing the effect of rising dollar but the inflation rub –off on gold will show sooner and then the price will rise."
In the quarter through June local investors pumped ₹1439 crore into gold ETFs. This figure has drastically reduced in the September quarter to ₹165 crore, thanks to the price correction.
An alternate avenue to gold ETFs for investment is through sovereign gold bonds which were opened for subscription since November 2015. Since then, total quantity of bonds outstanding stands at 95.5 tonnes.
The bonds bear interest at the rate of 2.5% (fixed rate) per annum on the amount of initial investment. Interest is credited semi-annually to the bank account of the investor and the last interest will be payable on maturity along with the principal.
Upon maturity, the gold bonds shall be redeemed in Indian rupees with the redemption price being based on the simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity of previous three business days from the date of repayment, published by the India Bullion and Jewelers Association Limited.