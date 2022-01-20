NEW DELHI: Correction from short-term hurdles could be used as an opportunity to buy gold, although over the course of the next 12-15 months an extended rally is likely which could take prices over $2,000 with a potential to make new lifetime highs, Navneet Damani, vice-president-commodity and currency research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a note.

As a short-term view, the expert has pegged the quarterly gold price target at around $1,915 followed by $1,965, with a meaningful base around $1,800 and $1,745 zone.

Gold started 2021 with some buzz over vaccine reports from major pharma companies, political tiff between the US president Biden and former president Donald Trump along with rising cases and concerns about Covid-19 and its variants, stimulus packages and liquidity measure to support the economy, lower interest rate scenario continued to support the prices at lower levels. They become more relevant especially in 2021, with some baggage from 2020.

Gold did have a few phases of struggle, although that did not create a deep dent on prices amidst the strong fundamentals creating a floor for the prices and triggering high volatility.

As per Damani, 2020 was a Black Swan year, with a return of around 25% on Comex Gold.

“The rise of the pandemic, we were preparing ourselves against the spread of unknown, hence aggressive measures like shutting down economies, loose monetary policies and other steps were taken to combat the impact of virus. Although, now we have information regarding the virus, its variants, necessary infrastructure and vaccinations to fight against the same. Even though we are seeing a surge in cases, there may not be a complete lockdown like we witnessed in 2020 but some restrictions to curb the impact could be seen," Damani wrote.

The expert believes that along with policy tightening measures from Fed, volatility in the dollar and yields will be important to keep an eye on. Further, lack of support from ETF and CFTC, has also been affecting market sentiment.

Also, rising growth forecast of major economies and lower stress regarding the virus could weigh on gold prices. A possibility of oversupply, once disruptions are resolved could impact the commodities market.

“On the domestic front, there have been rising expectations regarding an import duty cut in the next year’s budget, there have been no official remarks about it, although this will be important is Q122 for the bullion," Damani said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.