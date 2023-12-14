Gold extends gains to reach weekly high after Fed rate cut outlook lowers US dollar, yields
Gold prices extended gains on Thursday after Fed's rate-cut forecast resulted in weakening of US dollar on Thursday. Spot gold rose 1% at $2,046.69 per ounce as of 9:46 a.m. ET (1446 GMT), after surging 2.4% on Wednesday
The gold prices touched a one-week high after the US dollar and Treasury yields plunged in response to the US Federal Reserve's dovish outlook. The US Federal Reserve signalled to put an end to its interest rate-hiking policy and gave a hint of lower borrowing costs in 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started