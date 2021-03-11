Gold ‘failing’ as equity hedge, faces headwinds, says BlackRock

Bullion has lost ground in 2021 as the recovery from the pandemic gains more traction and Treasury yields surge, although the haven has made a partial comeback this week. The typical case for holding the metal in a multi-asset portfolio is that it can help to balance out shifts in other holdings, especially equities. But BlackRock says that right now gold isn’t working well as a hedge against either stock moves or inflation risks, although it was against the dollar.

