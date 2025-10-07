Gold futures jump over $4,000 per ounce for first time as investors rush towards safe-haven assets — Details here

Livemint
Published7 Oct 2025, 11:05 PM IST
Gold futures jump over $4,000 per ounce for first time on Tuesday, 7 October 2025.
Gold prices today: The Gold futures in New York jumped over its $4,000 per ounce mark for the first time on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, as many commodity market investors seek a safe place to park their funds amid the US government shutdown.

The Comex gold futures jumped more than 0.79% to over $4,000 per ounce, reaching a record high compared to their previous market close at $3,976.30, according to a report from the news agency AP on Tuesday.

A buying pattern in these precious metal commodities suggests a heightened investor appetite for safe-haven assets and a shift in investor demand toward low-risk assets, such as gold, amid the uncertainty surrounding the US government shutdown.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

