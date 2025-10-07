Gold futures jump over $4,000 per ounce for first time as investors rush towards safe-haven assets — Details here

Gold prices today: The Gold futures in New York jumped over its $4,000 per ounce mark for the first time on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, as many commodity market investors seek a safe place to park their funds amid the US government shutdown.

The Comex gold futures jumped more than 0.79% to over $4,000 per ounce, reaching a record high compared to their previous market close at $3,976.30, according to a report from the news agency AP on Tuesday.

A buying pattern in these precious metal commodities suggests a heightened investor appetite for safe-haven assets and a shift in investor demand toward low-risk assets, such as gold, amid the uncertainty surrounding the US government shutdown.

