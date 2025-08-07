Gold has been on a hot streak. But before you cash in, here’s what to know.

Gold investors may be looking to cash in on the metal’s rally over the past few years. But many of them may not be aware that it can get pretty complicated.

Selling gold is a straightforward transaction for buyers who purchased gold-mining stocks or gold-equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. However, investors looking to sell physical gold bars and coins will have to find a buyer, and sellers of physical gold and ETFs backed by physical gold or gold futures face potentially higher tax bills than those selling gold-related stocks and funds that hold such stocks.

With gold prices up 24% on an annualized basis over the past three years—at around $3,400 an ounce recently—here’s what to know about selling your gold holdings and the tax treatment.

Where to sell gold

It became easier to buy gold when nontraditional retailers such as Costco began selling bars and coins, but many such sellers won’t buy back the metal, so investors need to find a buyer.

Experts say sellers should look for a dealer—whether online or at a local shop—who has been around at least 10 years. Dealers generally don’t list how much they will pay to buy gold, so sellers will need to reach out to dealers individually to get price quotes.

Chris Blasi, founder of Neptune-GBX, a precious-metals dealer in Wilmington, Del., says dealers often quote a price that is a certain percentage above or below the prevailing spot market price, known as a premium or discount. In normal market conditions, most dealers’ prices will be similar for bullion coins.

For example, a dealer may offer to pay a 3% premium over the spot price for a 1-ounce American Eagle gold bullion coin. Premiums and discounts will vary daily based on a variety of factors including market activity, the brand of coin or bar, and the weight.

Delivering gold holdings to dealers can be tricky. Some online dealers will pay for secure shipping and send instructions to securely mail the gold. If not, individuals will have to send their gold through the U.S. post office and insure their holdings; neither FedEx nor UPS allows individuals to ship precious metal.

Once dealers test the metal’s purity, they will sell the gold and record the spot price, adding or subtracting the agreed-upon premium or discount to determine the final sale price, says Peter Thomas, chairman of offshore development for Ausecure, a precious-metals dealer in Chicago. Because gold prices can be volatile, the price sellers receive may be higher or lower than the initial quote.

Local coin shops are another option to sell gold, especially for small amounts as online dealers usually have a minimum transaction amount—about $1,000 to $2,000. But be mindful of collectible value before selling gold coins you may have inherited or picked up, as numismatic coins sought by collectors can command higher prices than bullion coins.

Paying taxes

There are various tax implications for owning gold, depending on how long an investor has owned the asset and the type of investment.

Sales of gold-mining stocks, whether individual stocks or in mutual funds or ETFs, or physical gold are taxed as ordinary income if the assets are held for less than a year. Gold equities held for longer than one year are subject to standard long-term capital-gains taxes, which is capped at 20%.

Long-term holdings of physical gold are taxed at a higher rate, as the Internal Revenue Service considers gold and other precious metals to be collectibles. This tax treatment also affects investors who bought gold-backed ETFs, such as SPDR Gold Shares (GLD).

For someone in the highest tax bracket, the rate could be as high as 28%, says Brian Schultz, tax partner at Plante Moran in Southfield, Mich. Investors in lower tax brackets pay the same rate as their income tax, such as 22% for those in that tax bracket.

ETFs that track gold-futures contracts, such as Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (DBP), are commodities pool funds and have an unusual tax treatment. These are typically structured as limited partnerships and are subject to mark-to-market tax reporting, so ETF owners will pay taxes at the end of the calendar year even if they didn’t sell the ETF.

Another thing to be aware of: If you sold coins or bars, you might not get a tax form from the precious-metals dealer. Regardless, investors need to report any capital gains (or losses) at tax time, says Miklos Ringbauer, founder of MiklosCPA in Southern California.

Sellers will need to dig out purchase receipts to determine their cost basis. Anyone who sold gold coins they received as gifts should ask the gift-giver, if possible, for a cost-basis estimate since that amount will transfer to the receiver.

Debbie Carlson is a writer in Chicago. She can be reached at reports@wsj.com.