Gold has been soaring since Trump’s election. It may keep climbing.
Gold has gained 45.2% since Nov. 5, 2024 through Wednesday’s close, a record post-election year.
Gold in the year since President Donald Trump’s victory at the polls has notched an unparalleled run—and the pace of gains may continue, at least according to one historical data point.
