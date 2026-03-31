Gold hasn’t been much of a safe haven during the Iran war and the resulting energy shock, but its March slump may just be a temporary blip, according to one Wall Street strategist.
Gold has plummeted since Iran war began. Why it could climb 35% by July.
SummaryUBS Global Wealth Management stands by its bullish forecasts for gold prices despite a steep fall since the Iran war began.
Gold hasn’t been much of a safe haven during the Iran war and the resulting energy shock, but its March slump may just be a temporary blip, according to one Wall Street strategist.
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