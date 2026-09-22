Gold has surged. Are miners the next way to play it?

Gold has more than doubled since 2023, but fund managers see little reason to call time on the rally. Central-bank buying, rising fiscal and geopolitical risks, constrained mine supply and the prospect of a less hawkish US Federal Reserve are keeping the structural case for the yellow metal intact.
The question now is what could drive the next leg—and how investors should play it. Gold-mining equities offer greater upside through operating leverage, fund managers say, but also carry significantly higher company and equity-market risks than physical gold or exchange-traded funds (ETFs).