Gold headed for worst weekly dip in 6 months; Sheds over $100 to hit 3% drop in 5 days on hawkish US Fed policy
Gold hit a record high of $2,449.89 this week, but has shed more than $100 since then and is on track for a three per cent drop this week, its worst weekly dip since early December.
Gold prices rose on Friday, May 24 as the US dollar slipped, but were headed for their worst week in five and a half months as hopes of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve faded away.
