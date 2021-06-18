Gold heads for its biggest weekly loss in more than a year

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,778.14 an ounce at 11 a.m. in New York after climbing as much as 1.3% earlier. It tumbled to as low as $1,767.34 on Thursday, the lowest since May 3. Prices are down 5.4% this week. Silver and palladium advanced, while platinum slipped. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.3% to extend this week’s gain to 1.6%.

