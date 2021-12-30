Gold heads toward largest percentage decline since 2015

Investors prize gold as a stable store of value and often use it as protection against swings in stocks or consumer prices. But it offers no income, so it tends to struggle when rates rise. Recent signals from the Fed have spurred wagers that the central bank will act aggressively to cool inflation. That has driven the yield on the two-year Treasury, which typically climbs when investors expect tighter central bank policy, to its highest levels since the early pandemic.

