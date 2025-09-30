Gold prices today in your city: Check rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata on September 30

Gold and silver prices in your city on September 30: Gold and silver rates touched new record highs today, on September 30 due to strong spot demand, hopes that the US Fed will cut rates, concerns over Donald Trump's policies, and geopolitical uncertainties.

MCX Gold December futures hit a fresh record high of ₹1,17,750 per 10 grams, and MCX Silver December futures hit a fresh record high of ₹1,44,330 per kg. Around 12:10 pm, MCX Gold traded 1.21 per cent up at ₹1,17,749 per 10 grams, while MCX Silver was 0.72 per cent up at ₹1,44,135 per kg.

According to Aksha Kamboj, Vice President, India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA) and Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures, “The investment mood in India has decidedly turned bullish on bullion. Gold prices are currently benefitting from the pressures of global safe-haven demand and a weakening rupee.”

She added, “Analysts recommend that, unless global monetary policy surprises or dollar strength returns, the price of gold should remain in its recent elevated range.”

On silver prices, Kamboj said that industrial and investment demand continue to push prices upwards. “The rally appears to be driven mainly by strong global momentum. Market participants emphasise that silver has performed better than gold in terms of percentage gains this year and it conveys the bullish market sentiment. While volatility in the near term cannot be ruled out, the trends suggest more upside potential as investors and industries increase demand over the next few weeks,” she added.

Gold, Silver are ‘safe haven’ investments Overall, experts feel that gold and silver are safe haven bets that investors can make to safeguard their portfolios in these volatile markets and with increased risk aversion.

Over the past 20 years, gold prices have skyrocketed by an impressive 1,200 per cent from ₹7,638 in 2005 to over ₹1,00,000 in 2025 (till June), and delivered positive returns in 16 of these years. Year-to-date (YTD), gold prices have risen 31 per cent, with consistent record highs solidifying its position among 2025’s top-performing asset classes and a reliable hedge.

Further, silver has also proved resilient. Prices have held firmly above the ₹1 lakh/kg mark for the past few months. Over the past 20 years (2005-2025), the shiny metal has gained a solid 668.84 per cent.

Check how much gold, silver prices have changed — September 30 The MCX gold index was at ₹1,16,250/10 gm at 1.14 pm on September 30, the official website showed. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at ₹1,44,144/kg, it showed.

Further, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,17,220/10 gm, according to data on the Indian Bullion Association (IBA) at 1.14 pm on September 30. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at ₹1,07,452/10 gms. Silver prices today are at ₹1,43,010/kg (Silver 999 Fine), as per the IBA website.

So, check here gold and silver prices in your city today on September 30 — Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Notably, for retail customers, jewellers may add making charges, taxes and GST to the bill, which could hike the final price for you.

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — September 30 • Gold bullion rates in Mumbai— ₹1,17,010/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Mumbai — ₹1,16,250/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Mumbai— ₹1,42,750/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Mumbai — ₹1,44,144/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — September 30 • Gold bullion rates in New Delhi— ₹1,16,690/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in New Delhi — ₹1,16,250/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in New Delhi— ₹1,42,420/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in New Delhi — ₹1,44,144/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — September 30 • Gold bullion rates in Kolkata— ₹1,16,740/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Kolkata — ₹1,16,250/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Kolkata— ₹1,42,470/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Kolkata — ₹1,44,144/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — September 30 • Gold bullion rates in Bengaluru— ₹1,16,990/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,16,250/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Bengaluru— ₹1,42,770/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Bengaluru — ₹1,44,144/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — September 30 • Gold bullion rates in Hyderabad— ₹1,17,080/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,16,250/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Hyderabad— ₹1,42,890/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,44,144/kg.

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — September 30 • Gold bullion rates in Chennai— ₹1,17,240/10 gm.

• MCX Gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,16,250/10 gm.

• Silver bullion rate in Chennai— ₹1,43,080/kg.

• MCX Silver 999 rate in Chennai — ₹1,44,144/kg.